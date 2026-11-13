Online rangoli contest to spread diabetes awareness

MYSURU: Blending traditional Indian art with health awareness and spirituality, an online rangoli competition will be organised from November 14, 2026, to January 14, 2027, to promote awareness about diabetes prevention and healthy living.

The competition is being organised as part of the 50th birthday celebrations of Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham.

The initiative aims to use rangoli, an integral part of Indian culture, as a creative medium to communicate messages on diabetes prevention, healthy eating, balanced nutrition, regular exercise, yoga, pranayama, meditation and mental well-being. Participants can also explore themes highlighting the relationship between art, health and spirituality, besides promoting holistic health and healthy lifestyle practices.

The competition will be conducted through the GOLDEN ART mobile application. Participants should download the app, create their rangoli designs, scan or capture them using the app’s camera and submit their entries through the platform.

Students, youth, women, homemakers, artists and members of the public have been invited to participate.

The organisers said the initiative seeks to take diabetes awareness beyond the medical community and encourage individuals and families to adopt healthier lifestyle practices. It also aims to demonstrate how traditional art and modern technology can be combined to convey important public health messages. For details and participation, contact 9988824828 through WhatsApp messages only.