Rotary Club distributes free cows under Kamadhenu scheme

MAGADI: The Rotary Club of Magadi is distributing cows free of cost to women in distress to help them achieve financial independence and promote dairy farming in rural areas, said club president Jayashankar.

Speaking at a cow distribution programme held in front of Someshwara Temple under the Kamadhenu scheme, he said the club had been carrying out various social welfare activities for the past 12 years. He noted that dairy farming provides farmers with an additional source of income alongside agriculture and urged beneficiaries to use the opportunity to improve their financial condition.

Jayashankar said Rotary members personally visit the Channarayapatna cattle market every Thursday, accompanied by veterinarians Dr. Nagabhushan and Dr. Ajay, to select healthy, high-quality cows with good milk-producing capacity. Special care is taken to select cows expected to give birth within 15 days to one month.

Former Rotary president Prabhakar said the initiative was launched with a target of distributing 300 cows to rural families. He expressed satisfaction that the cows distributed so far had remained healthy and given birth to calves, helping beneficiaries strengthen their livelihoods.

The programme was attended by PDG B.R. Sridhar, Balaji, Krishna of Girinagar Club, former president Dr. Manjunath, Vinod, Secretary Prasad, Ganesh, Srikanth, Renuka Prasad, K.P. Rangaswamy, Ramesh, Sultan Babu, Kannadaka Raju, Lokesh and Harinath of Samarpan Club, among others.