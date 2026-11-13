“Technology makes education more effective, not a substitute”

MYSURU: Technology is not a substitute for education but a tool to make the teaching-learning process more effective, said Dr. G.S. Pratima, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Collegiate Education.

Speaking after inaugurating the graduation ceremony of the 54th batch of B.Ed. students of St. Joseph’s College of Education, Mysuru, held here on Friday, she highlighted the importance of technology in strengthening the educational process.

Presiding over the ceremony, Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, Bishop of Mysore, said education was not merely about imparting knowledge but also about shaping good character and personality. He said teachers should become builders of character, adding that teaching was one of the most respectable professions.

The graduating student teachers of the 54th batch, who completed their teacher training, took a solemn pledge while holding lamps. They vowed to dedicate themselves to the noble profession, uphold the values of dedication and honesty, and work towards the glory of God and the nation.

Rev. Fr. Edward William Saldanha, Secretary of the Mysore Diocesan Educational Society (MDES), was the guest of honour and administered the pledge to the students. Rev. Fr. Naveen Kumar, Administrative Treasurer, was also present.

College Principal Dr. Priya Mathew welcomed the gathering, while programme coordinator Dr. Asha P. Pathrose proposed the vote of thanks.