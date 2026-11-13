Koppal organises children’s parliament to promote rights

KOPPAL: A ‘Children’s Parliament-2026’ programme was organised at the Agricultural Extension Education Centre on Friday to encourage children’s participation in decision-making and promote awareness of their rights.

The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority, District Child Protection Unit, Centre for Child Rights, Bengaluru, and various non-governmental organisations.

Inaugurating the programme, Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Mahantesh Dargad said India signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on December 11, 1992, and was committed to protecting children’s rights.

He said children below 18 years constitute a significant share of the country’s population. Initiatives such as Children’s Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas provide opportunities for them to express their concerns and participate in decision-making.

He appreciated the initiative, stating that the Children’s Parliament was not a replica of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. Instead, it provides a platform for children to identify important issues affecting them and present their demands to the government. A Children’s House Committee would also help bring their concerns to the attention of the authorities.

Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Department Amaresh Havina said a state-level Children’s Parliament programme was proposed in Bengaluru on November 20 in the presence of the Chief Minister. Two or three children from Koppal district would be selected to participate.

Presiding over the programme, District Child Protection Officer Sindhu Angadi said the initiative aimed to develop democratic values among children and encourage their participation. She added that the District Child Protection Unit had been organising the programme with NGOs since 2018.

District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Prakash Kadagad and UNICEF Child Protection Project Manager Harish Jogi participated.

Ravikumar Pawar compered the programme, while Manjula Karadad proposed the vote of thanks. Children and representatives of KHPT, Spandana, REEDS, Calvary Chapel, the Boys’ Home and the Girls’ Home attended.