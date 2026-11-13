Students showcase democratic values through Youth Parliament

KOPPAL: A district-level Youth Parliament was organised at Madhushree Garden on Hosapete Road in Koppal on Friday, bringing students together to learn about democracy and legislative proceedings.

The programme was jointly organised by the Koppal district administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Departments of Social Welfare, School Education and Literacy, Higher Education, and Law, Justice and Human Rights.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal inaugurated the programme. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Varnit Negi, Superintendent of Police Sahil Bagla and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Ajjappa Sogalada were among those present. Teachers, department officials and staff members also attended the event.

Students from schools and colleges across the district participated enthusiastically. The mock Winter Session began with the singing of the Karnataka state song, Naadageethe, followed by the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution.

Modelled on the proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the competition gave students an opportunity to take on roles such as Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, Leader of the Opposition and legislators from both ruling and opposition parties.

Drought takes centre stage

During Question Hour, Zero Hour and the Calling Attention segment, opposition members raised questions about the drought situation in the state. Students playing the roles of the Chief Minister and ministers explained the relief measures taken by the government. The Speaker conducted the proceedings in an orderly manner.

The afternoon session featured the introduction, discussion and passage of legislative bills, giving participants practical experience of the lawmaking process.

Senior judge appreciates students’ efforts

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary Mahantesh Sangappa Dargad visited the venue and appreciated the students’ performances. He said such programmes help students understand democratic values and the working of parliamentary institutions and should be organised regularly.