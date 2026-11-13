Central Corporation fines Zepto Rs 25,000

BENGALURU: Stepping up environmental enforcement across urban commercial hubs, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has executed a rigorous city-wide inspection drive, collecting a total of ₹35,000 in penalties from various commercial establishments and individuals violating single-use plastic (SUP) and solid waste management (SWM) regulations.

Under the direct instructions of Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G., municipal officials and specialized enforcement marshals launched targeted sweeps across multiple administrative divisions. A major action unfolded within the Chickpet division, where inspection teams raided the local ‘Zepto’ warehouse situated along R.V. Road. Upon discovering blatant non-compliance with state-mandated environmental rules, authorities levied a heavy penalty of ₹25,000 against the quick-commerce facility and confiscated approximately 15 kilograms of prohibited single-use plastic items stored on the premises.

In tandem with the warehouse raid, dedicated marshal squads cracked down on general sanitation breaches across several other high-footfall localities, issuing fourteen separate citations that brought in an additional ₹10,000 in fines.

During the sweep, municipal teams actively engaged with local traders, street vendors, and residents, issuing stern advisories regarding the mandatory segregation of waste into wet and dry categories at the source, the prohibition of public littering, and the complete ban on non-compliant plastic carry bags and packaging materials.

Commissioner Jagadish G. adopted an uncompromising stance regarding environmental non-compliance, directing municipal staff and marshals to exercise zero leniency during upcoming inspections. Officials have been granted full administrative authority to fearlessly penalize offenders without hesitation. The municipal administration has warned that persistent violations will attract escalating fines and potential criminal prosecution under applicable environmental and municipal statutes, as continuous surprise checks remain scheduled across all central divisions in the coming days.