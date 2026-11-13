North Corporation clears 32 tonnes of waste

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation accelerated its intensive ‘Ward One’ civic improvement drive, deploying specialized field crews and heavy machinery across 10.2 kilometers of roadways spanning the Jakkur, Vidyaranyapura, and Pulikeshi Nagar wards under the administrative oversight of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar.

Operating across Byatarayanapura, Vidyaranyapura, and Pulikeshi Nagar divisions, municipal engineering teams focused heavily on sanitation restoration and infrastructure repairs. Field operations successfully cleared 30 garbage black spots, hauling away 32 tonnes of accumulated municipal waste and ten tonnes of construction and demolition debris across 12 identified collection points. Crew efforts also resulted in the patching of 10 potholes, the repair of 3.45 kilometers of footpaths, and the removal of 11 footpath obstructions.

To enhance public safety and aesthetics, workers pruned eight obstructive tree branches, cleared four tonnes of green waste, installed two new streetlights while repairing seven others, cleaned one public park, and removed 45 unauthorized flex banners, posters, and commercial boards alongside two abandoned vehicles. Ten public grievances were resolved on the spot.

The Public Health Department launched rigorous compliance checks across 91 commercial establishments in the target zones. Inspectors found 31 businesses flouting municipal sanitation and trade regulations, resulting in penalties totalling ₹34,700.

Furthermore, civic teams coordinated with utility providers to resolve infrastructure bottlenecks, executing four Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board maintenance works and removing one electrical obstruction tied to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company lines. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar stated that rigorous multi-departmental sweeps and continuous local monitoring will continue across all northern divisions to guarantee improved pedestrian pathways, unhindered traffic flow, and elevated public amenity standards.