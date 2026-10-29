Zilla Panchayat CEO inspects rural employment scheme works

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash inspected lake and cattle pond rejuvenation works being carried out under the 'VBG-RAM-G' scheme in Chitradurga taluk on Thursday. The CEO visited project sites in Kolahal, Muddapura and Ainahalli Gram Panchayats, where lake and cattle pond restoration works are underway. He also inspected the construction of a borewell recharge unit in the Ainahalli Gram Panchayat limits. During the visit, Dr. Akash verified workers' attendance through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) mobile application. He also checked their job cards and bank passbooks to determine whether wages were being credited to their accounts on time. Workers informed him that wage payments had been delayed and requested timely disbursement. Responding to their concerns, Dr. Akash said the delays were caused by a technical problem, which had since been resolved. He directed officials to ensure that wages were credited regularly without further delays. Interacting with workers, the CEO explained that the scheme provides 125 days of employment per rural household in a financial year. He said the daily wage was ₹382 for both men and women, adding that the programme offered employment opportunities within villages and could help reduce migration in search of work. He encouraged small and marginal farmers to make use of individual-beneficiary works available under the scheme. He also said employment opportunities would increase with the commencement of projects implemented by various government departments. Dr. Akash inspected the first-aid kit available at the worksite and instructed officials to ensure immediate first aid for workers who sustain minor injuries. He reiterated that timely wage payments and proper workplace facilities must be ensured. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Dr. Pramod, Assistant Director Yariswamy, Zilla Panchayat ADPC Mohan Kumar, District IEC Coordinator Ravindranath, technical coordinators Ramesh and Shashidhar, Taluk IEC Coordinator Satyanarayana and officials from the concerned Gram Panchayats attended the inspection.