‘Crop diversification can boost farmers’ income’

CH NEWS, Mandya Crop diversification can help farmers increase their income and support sustainable agriculture, Dr. C. Ramachandra, Director of Extension at the University of Agricultural Sciences, said at a district-level workshop on cocoa and nutmeg cultivation in Mandya. The workshop was held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the university’s extension directorate, the Central Bank of India’s Mandya branch and other organisers. Dr. Ramachandra said farmers in Mandya, where paddy and sugarcane are major crops, could explore alternative crops such as cocoa and nutmeg to improve farm income. Growing these crops between coconut and arecanut trees can help farmers use available land and resources more effectively while supporting soil health and fertility. He urged farmers to combine traditional crops with suitable alternatives and follow scientific farming methods. Manas Sen, Deputy Regional Manager at the Central Bank of India’s Bengaluru Regional Office, inaugurated the workshop. He said such programmes could support farmers’ economic progress and promote sustainable agriculture. He encouraged farmers to explore cocoa and nutmeg cultivation, learn about market opportunities and seek scientific guidance. He also outlined the bank’s agricultural loans and financial schemes, adding that it would continue working with the university to support farmers. Prajwal P.S., Manager of the bank’s Mandya branch, explained the financial facilities available to farmers and encouraged them to diversify crops for a more secure livelihood. Dr. Kamala Bai Kudagi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Mandya, welcomed the participants, while Assistant Professor Dr. Arun Kumar P. introduced the topic and highlighted cocoa’s cultivation benefits and market potential. Resource persons Dr. Sanath Kumar, Dr. Bommesh and horticultural scientist Dr. Divya, along with progressive farmers Honnegowda and Lingaraju from K.R. Pet, discussed cultivation methods, crop management and market prospects. Farmers also raised concerns during an interactive session and received guidance from scientists. More than 100 farmers from four districts attended, calling for regular workshops to promote scientific farming and improve agricultural income.