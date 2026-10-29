GBA launches preparations for 'ward one' campaign

BENGALURU City authorities are gearing up for a massive civic push to overhaul local infrastructure and improve urban cleanliness across the tech capital. High ranking officials have officially directed municipal departments to accelerate preparations for the upcoming administrative initiative known as the "Ward One" campaign, which is scheduled to kick off on November 1. During a strategic planning session held earlier today, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao emphasized the vital need for interdepartmental cooperation. He instructed regional leaders across the five urban municipal corporations to draft precise, ward specific action plans. These blueprints will pinpoint high priority infrastructure challenges and establish strict timelines for swift resolution. The upcoming campaign focuses heavily on addressing long-standing civic grievances. Top priorities include filling dangerous potholes, repairing cracked road junctions, fixing damaged footpaths, and replacing unstable manhole covers. Additionally, field teams must tackle intensive neighborhood cleaning drives, clear accumulated soil debris, trim dangerous tree branches, and restore malfunctioning streetlights to enhance public safety. To prevent departmental silos, the initiative mandates close collaboration between municipal staff, the water supply board, and electricity providers. Designated nodal officers from these auxiliary utility agencies will be deployed directly to target wards, working side by side with municipal executive engineers to coordinate repair schedules. Special attention will be given to restoring public roads that were previously cut open for underground utility and pipeline installations. Furthermore, authorities have rolled out strict regulations regarding abandoned automobiles cluttering public thoroughfares. Officials will affix formal notices to long parked vehicles before towing them to secure facilities. Owners failing to pay associated fines and reclaim their property within the legally mandated window will face public auctions in accordance with established rules. Key municipal commissioners and senior engineering leads attended the preparatory meeting, pledging full support to ensure the campaign delivers tangible improvements for local residents. As November approaches, citizens can expect increased municipal activity aimed at elevating neighborhood standards.