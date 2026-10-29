European rollers attract attention with unusual Karnataka sightings

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Unusual sightings of European Roller birds across Karnataka have attracted the attention of birdwatchers and biodiversity researchers, raising questions about possible changes in their migration patterns and the effects of changing weather conditions. These colourful birds, known for their striking blue-green plumage, breed in Europe and Central Asia and migrate to sub-Saharan Africa during winter. Their seasonal journeys cover thousands of kilometres, while India serves as a temporary stopover for some populations. European Rollers are generally spotted in parts of north-western India, including Rajasthan and Gujarat. However, sightings reported across Karnataka and neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have generated interest among bird enthusiasts. The birds follow seasonal migration routes between their breeding and wintering grounds. Some populations travel across the Arabian Sea towards Africa and return through different routes, a pattern known as loop migration. Grasslands provide feeding opportunities The availability of open grasslands and insects may help explain why the birds stop in certain areas. Grasslands that emerge around shrinking lakes can provide feeding grounds during migration. However, further observations are needed to determine whether the reported increase in Karnataka represents a significant change from previous years. Climate change raises concerns Changing rainfall patterns, rising temperatures and other environmental factors can influence bird habitats and food availability. El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon associated with changes in ocean temperatures in the Pacific, can also affect weather patterns in different parts of the world. However, its direct role in the reported European Roller sightings has not been established. Biodiversity researcher Manjunath S. Nayak expressed concern about the effects of human-driven climate change on wildlife. He noted that birds and animals can be sensitive to environmental changes and said unusual migration patterns deserve closer scientific attention. The sightings have highlighted the importance of protecting grasslands, wetlands and other habitats that support migratory birds. European Rollers are expected to continue their seasonal movement towards Africa in the coming weeks. Birdwatchers and researchers will be watching their movements to understand whether the sightings reflect normal migration variation or a longer-term change in their routes.