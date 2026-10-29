Resolve pourakarmika issues promptly: BSCC Commissioner

BENGALURU Municipal authorities have stepped up efforts to secure worker rights and improve operational transparency across the metropolis. During a high level consultative session, municipal leadership addressed pressing grievances concerning sanitation staff, emphasizing humanitarian priorities, job security, and the timely distribution of crucial welfare benefits. Additional Commissioner Dr. Naveen Kumar Raju led the assembly alongside key union representatives and municipal department heads. Discussions focused on streamlining administrative processes, eliminating technical hurdles, and ensuring that civic personnel receive the full backing of the municipal administration. A major focus of the meeting centered on improving internal communication channels. Worker representatives highlighted ongoing frustrations regarding unresponsive departmental personnel. In response, the Additional Commissioner issued a strict directive mandating that officials answer all incoming calls from citizens and sanitation staff. If busy during active duty hours, officers must return calls promptly, document grievances, and provide effective resolutions. Additionally, authorities announced plans to distribute official identification cards to all active workers alongside dedicated mobile SIM connections for field personnel to bridge communication gaps. Financial processing and employee records also received urgent attention. Officials were ordered to clear pending recruitment files, fix technical errors involving biometric mismatches, and resolve salary arrears immediately through direct billing systems. Furthermore, administrative teams must expedite service register maintenance to guarantee that retired staff face zero delays in receiving their monthly pension payments. To protect families facing tragic circumstances, the administration accelerated payouts. Dependents of staff who pass away while on active duty will promptly receive ten lakh rupees in financial compensation, coupled with expedited compassionate appointment procedures. On the health and infrastructure front, leadership mandated regular medical checkups for field personnel exposed to dust and waste, ensuring access to social security programs. Plans are also underway to construct fully equipped sanitation and drinking water facilities at local attendance centers. Meanwhile, union delegates submitted formal appeals requesting doubled marriage grants, expanded housing construction funds, and additional annual uniform allotments. Officials promised careful review as the corporation works to uplift its frontline workforce.