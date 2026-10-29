BNCC clears unauthorized park nameplate

BENGALURU Municipal authorities have stepped forward to address conflicting media reports and clear up mounting public confusion regarding a recent controversy surrounding a neighborhood green space in the northern zone of the metropolis. Local civic administrators have officially released a detailed statement addressing recent news coverage published in regional daily newspapers on October 29, 2026, concerning an unauthorized naming dispute at a prominent public park. The clarification issued by the Bengaluru North City Corporation focuses on a public leisure facility situated within M.S. Ramaiah Layout, which falls directly inside the geographical limits of the Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency. According to official municipal records, a distinctive nameplate bearing the title "Bhoomik Park" had recently appeared on the premises, erected by local resident associations and neighborhood groups. However, the civic administration categorically emphasized that municipal authorities had no direct or indirect involvement in manufacturing, funding, or placing the marker on public property. Furthermore, the corporation confirmed that no formal applications were submitted, and no official administrative permissions were ever granted for the installation of the private nameplate on municipal owned land. Acting swiftly upon discovering the regulatory breach and responding to community feedback regarding unauthorized property alterations, enforcement squads deployed by the Bengaluru North City Corporation took immediate corrective action. Municipal maintenance crews dismantled and removed the unauthorized nameplate from the park grounds on October 28, 2026, restoring the public amenity to its officially designated status. City officials reiterated that municipal parks and public recreational spaces are governed by strict municipal guidelines to prevent unauthorized naming conventions, commercial branding, or unapproved structural additions. The administration urged local resident welfare associations and community groups to follow proper legal channels and submit formal requests through authorized municipal departments if they wish to propose official designations or community improvements for public infrastructure. By swift intervention, the corporation aims to maintain transparent governance, protect public assets from unverified alterations, and ensure that urban green spaces remain accessible and neutrally managed for all citizens across the entire municipal district.