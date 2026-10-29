Koppal campaign raises awareness about children's rights

CH NEWS, Koppal An awareness programme on children's rights, child protection laws and child marriage was held at the Government High School in Budugumpa village of Koppal taluk on Thursday under the Surakshita Bachapan Abhiyana (Safe Childhood Campaign). The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority and departments concerned with women and child development, school education and child protection. District Child Protection Officer Sindhu Angadi inaugurated the event. She explained the importance of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which protects children below 18 from sexual offences. She urged students and parents to understand the law and seek help when necessary. She also highlighted the need to prevent child marriage and called on parents and the public to support efforts to make the district free from the practice. Under Karnataka's child marriage law, marriages solemnised after the relevant amendment came into force are void from the beginning. Those involved in arranging or conducting child marriages may face legal action. Ravi Badigera, Protection Officer (Non-Institutional Care) at the District Child Protection Unit, said November was being observed as Adoption Awareness Month in the state. He warned against abandoning children and urged the public to report children needing care and protection. People can contact Child Helpline 1098 or emergency number 112 for assistance. Children handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee can receive protection and support through lawful procedures, including legal adoption where appropriate. He said the identities of those surrendering children would be kept confidential under the applicable procedures. School headmaster Gururaja Chakrasali presided over the programme. District Legal Services Authority member Pratibha Kashimatha and Child Helpline coordinator Sharanappa Singanala attended, along with teachers and students. Kaveri Sangati offered the prayer, while teacher Lakshmavva delivered the vote of thanks. The programme aimed to improve awareness of children's rights and encourage collective action to protect children from abuse, exploitation and early marriage.