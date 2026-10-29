Court permits GBA to seal unlicensed PGs

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Municipal authorities have received full judicial backing to clamp down on unlawful residential accommodations across the technology capital. The Karnataka High Court has officially authorized the Greater Bengaluru Authority and local municipal corporations to lock up paying guest accommodations operating in flagrant violation of established safety standards and municipal regulations. The strict judicial order was issued by Justice Suraj Govindaraj during ongoing legal proceedings concerning regulatory compliance and safety protocols in shared housing. Counsel representing the municipal authority assured the bench that the administration stands fully prepared to execute aggressive enforcement measures against noncompliant establishments that ignore prior safety directives. During the proceedings, the bench emphasized that while shared housing accommodations remain vital for working professionals moving into the city, an irresponsible approach to tenant safety is entirely unacceptable. The court warned that failing to enforce rigid regulatory standards threatens the wellbeing of thousands of corporate employees and places entire organizational workforces at severe risk. Recent municipal surveys revealed a staggering number of unauthorized facilities operating within local neighborhoods. Out of 5480 total paying guest establishments identified across Bengaluru, an alarming 3579 are running entirely without valid legal licenses, accounting for nearly 66 percent of the total market. This widespread noncompliance has sparked deep judicial concern regarding basic fire safety, hygiene, and structural security. Although facility operators petitioned the court for an extended grace period to achieve compliance with newly issued municipal guidelines, the bench declined immediate relief and postponed further hearings until November 4. The court previously established comprehensive standard operating procedures covering regular inspections, security monitoring, and strict license verification. City administrators are now gearing up to execute widespread inspections and seal dangerous establishments. This decisive legal intervention marks a major turning point in urban governance, aiming to protect vulnerable tenants, eradicate illegal operations, and ensure that all residential facilities across local neighborhoods meet rigorous safety standards.