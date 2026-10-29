Commission committed to resolving civic workers’ issues: Raghu

CH NEWS, Mandya Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Raghu P. said the Commission is committed to addressing the problems faced by civic workers (pourakarmikas) and ensuring appropriate action on their grievances. Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Social Welfare Department and the City Municipal Council at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Mandya, he said civic workers play a vital role in maintaining public health and cleanliness. He urged workers to openly share their workplace difficulties, lack of facilities and other concerns. Grievances would be recorded, with immediate solutions provided wherever possible. Other issues would be taken up with the Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and concerned officials for further action. He also advised workers to understand their rights and government benefits, raise their voices against workplace harassment and maintain unity. Commission member Shankara Ankanashettipura, Secretary Sumaya Mayi and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Srinivas attended. Minister Appreciates Mandya’s Women Empowerment Tableau Mandya, October 29: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B. Khandre appreciated Mandya Zilla Panchayat’s award-winning tableau, Asmithe – Unveiling Women’s Power, which won first prize at the Dasara Jamboo Savari. The tableau, displayed at Mandya University following the procession, highlights women’s achievements in healthcare, agriculture, technology, sports and entrepreneurship. It showcases the Shishu Sanjeevini breast milk collection initiative, Vatsalya Kendras for children of working mothers, women using drones and artificial intelligence in agriculture, and livelihood initiatives such as Akka Cafe and dairy farming. The display also promotes menstrual hygiene through the distribution of menstrual cups to thousands of women and celebrates India’s 2025 inaugural T20 World Cup victory in blind women’s cricket. Khandre congratulated Zilla Panchayat CEO K.R. Nandini for implementing Shishu Sanjeevini at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences and contributed ₹1 lakh towards the initiative. He also stressed strengthening women’s Self-Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and providing infrastructure for women’s livelihood activities. Nandini said thousands of people, particularly women and children, visit the tableau daily. The display encourages women to overcome social barriers and pursue opportunities across diverse fields.