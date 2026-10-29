Chitradurga prioritises job-oriented skill training for youth

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy has directed officials to prioritise job-oriented skill training for young people to improve employment opportunities and encourage self-reliance. He issued the instructions while chairing the District Skill Mission Committee progress review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Kumaraswamy said academic qualifications alone may not be sufficient in today’s competitive job market. He urged departments and training institutions to coordinate their efforts and provide courses that match industry requirements. He also directed officials to prepare an action plan for implementing the Chief Minister’s Skill Karnataka Yojana (CMKKY), keeping market demand in mind. He stressed the need to collect comprehensive information about educational institutions, industries, commercial establishments, banks and other organisations to identify training requirements and strengthen industry connections. The District Health Officer, Lead Bank Manager, District Industries and Commerce Department and principals of Government First Grade Colleges were asked to coordinate the exercise. RUDSET Institute Director H.T. Basavaraj Ashokappa said the institute had set a target of providing free training to 1,000 candidates during the current year. Of these, 654 had completed training, while 346 were yet to be trained. Courses include mobile phone repair, CCTV installation, house wiring and household appliance repair. He said 70 per cent of trained candidates had become self-employed and urged colleges and ITIs to spread awareness about the programmes. District Skill Development Officer Sannakki Maruti announced that the state government would launch the ‘Yuva Udyoga Sethu’ portal on November 3. The platform aims to connect job seekers with employers. Chitradurga district has set a target of registering at least 200 job seekers by the launch date. Kumaraswamy instructed officials to encourage private companies and employers to register on the portal. Colleges were also asked to inform former students about the initiative and promote registrations. Representatives from various departments, educational institutions and the District Industrialists’ Association attended the meeting. Officials said coordinated efforts would help young people access relevant training, improve their employment prospects and explore self-employment opportunities.