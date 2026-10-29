A tongue without discipline, says Kharge

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political tensions within the state escalated sharply as Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge launched a blistering verbal assault against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Utilizing social media platform X to voice his frustration, Kharge characterized his rival's public remarks using the sharp rebuke, "a tongue without discipline, speech without thought." The escalating war of words highlights deepening animosities between key political figures as regional leaders trade accusations over past alliances, administrative decisions, and online controversies. Kharge did not hold back in his critique, questioning the consistency and coherence of the Union Minister's statements. He asserted that Kumaraswamy frequently changes positions, lacking clear direction from one day to the next. According to the Home Minister, political maneuvers involving Minister Siddaramaiah are being exploited maliciously, comparing the opposition's tactics to "setting fire to someone else's house to cook one's own meal." Kharge further argued that historical records prove Kumaraswamy has been among Siddaramaiah’s fiercest critics, alleging that past political actions intentionally obstructed the Minister's rise to higher office. The friction intensified as the debate expanded to personal and familial matters. Kharge challenged the Union Minister to demonstrate moral integrity by addressing ongoing investigations involving online troll networks and IT cell operations. He pointedly asked why individuals linked to those digital networks have evaded police questioning and demanded answers regarding alleged conspiracies hatched during recent international trips, specifically referencing overseas engagements tied to cultural events. In a particularly scathing personal jab, Kharge questioned Kumaraswamy's capacity for familial fairness, suggesting that an inability to tolerate the success of his own sibling's family makes it impossible for him to wish well for political rivals. He urged his opponent to cultivate greater dignity, speak the truth, and bring more gravitas to public discourse. This latest clash follows a series of heated exchanges and counter threats between the two camps. Union Minister Kumaraswamy previously fired back with sharp retorts, vowing to expose political misdeeds and insisting he will not step down from the political stage. As both leaders continue trading public salvos, the bitter rivalry shows no signs of abating, keeping political circles across the capital on edge.