JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reiterated the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and separatism, warning that those involved in spreading violence and unrest would face action.

Addressing a function at the Convention Centre, Sinha handed over appointment letters to 50 next of kin of people killed by terrorists. He also distributed appointment letters to 66 other families under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme 2022 and on compassionate grounds under SRO 43.

The Lieutenant Governor said some elements were attempting to create unrest by spreading baseless issues and misleading narratives. He alleged that such groups, having lost public support, were trying to divide society through propaganda.

Sinha highlighted the difficulties faced by families who lost their loved ones to terrorist violence. He said many families had been left without support for years because of administrative indifference. In several cases, even investigations into the killings had not been conducted, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor issued a stern warning to those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters. “In this new Jammu & Kashmir, the fear of terrorists, the conspiracies of their masters and the false narrative of separatists will not prevail,” he said.