PUNE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described graduating National Defence Academy cadets as the country’s security shield, stressing that secure borders are essential for India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing cadets of the NDA’s 151st Course and their families at Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, on the eve of the Passing Out Parade, Singh congratulated them on completing their training. The batch comprises 364 cadets, including 14 women and 12 cadets from friendly foreign countries.

Singh linked national security with economic and social progress, saying secure borders allow trade, education and development to flourish. “The phase that India is currently going through is truly historic. We are moving forward with the resolve to transform India into a developed and powerful nation by the year 2047. Only when a nation’s borders are secure can trade, education, development, and all other aspects of progress flourish,” he said.

The defence minister praised the cadets for completing the training programme. Referring to his interactions with defence ministers and officials in other countries, he said some developed nations recorded cadet attrition rates of up to 10 per cent or more during selection and training.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said Singh had interacted with the cadets and their families on November 28. It described the graduates as a security shield who would play an important role in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.