NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) approved and signed 249 audit reports during 2025‑26, while its audit interventions resulted in recoveries of Rs 4,251.34 crore, according to an official statement.

The number of reports signed increased significantly from 156 in 2024‑25. Of the 249 reports, 39 covered the Union government, while 210 concerned various state governments. The reports were prepared for presentation before Parliament and State legislatures.

More recommendations

A total of 214 audit reports were tabled during the financial year, compared with 157 in the previous year. These reports contained 3,742 recommendations, marking an increase from 2,706 recommendations recorded in 2024‑25. The figures indicate a rise in the volume of audit findings and recommendations presented to legislative bodies.

The CAG said its audit interventions contributed to recoveries amounting to Rs 4,251.34 crore during the year. The findings and recommendations are aimed at strengthening financial accountability and improving the functioning of government departments and public institutions.