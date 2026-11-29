RAIPUR: Five villages in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district have passed resolutions restricting the entry of Christian pastors and priests, citing concerns over alleged religious conversion activities. The development marks the first such instance reported from northern Chhattisgarh, following similar restrictions in villages across the Bastar region.

The latest resolution was passed in the tribal-dominated Jabla village during a gram sabha meeting on Friday. Following the meeting, a board was installed at the village entrance prohibiting the entry of “pastors, priests and nuns coming for religious conversions”. Jabla is the fifth village in Jashpur district to adopt such a resolution.

The board displayed at the village entrance states that the area falls under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and is governed by the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, commonly known as PESA. The resolution has brought renewed attention to restrictions imposed by village bodies on religious activities in tribal areas.

Similar restrictions have reportedly been introduced in several villages in the Bastar region, triggering legal challenges from Christian groups.