NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated its commitment to achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, following the conclusion of a two-day organisational workshop in New Delhi on Saturday.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin said the workshop focused on strengthening the party from the booth level, improving governance and making organisational functioning more effective. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the programme and addressed the concluding session, offering guidance to national office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges.

In a post on X, Nabin said discussions covered ways to strengthen the organisation and ensure good governance reaches every citizen. “Reinvigorating the organisation’s strength and its commitment to public service, we are fully committed to achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

The workshop was held at the ICAR-PUSA campus and was organised mainly to train newly appointed office-bearers, state in-charges and co-in-charges on organisational priorities. It began on Friday evening, November 27, with an inaugural session addressed by Nabin.

The programme was conducted through four sessions introduced by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and senior party leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. National General Secretary Sunil Bansal coordinated the proceedings.