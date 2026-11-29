MADURAI: A second lamp was lit on a disputed stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday evening, drawing cheers from a crowd of around 5,000 people. The lighting took place four days after the lamp remained unlit on the scheduled occasion of Karthigai Deepam, intensifying the political debate surrounding the issue.

The event was witnessed by hundreds of BJP workers and local residents who had gathered near the site. As a flame appeared on the ridge against the evening sky, people raised their hands and cheered. Two individuals were seen standing on scaffolding near the stone pillar, with one leaning towards it to light the lamp. The development was presented by the BJP as a political victory after its campaign for the lamp to be lit at the disputed location.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had been entrusted with guarding the site, received some of the loudest cheers from the gathering.

Among those present was Palani, a 35‑year-old BJP village leader from a suburb of Madurai, who attended with his son, dressed as Lord Murugan. Palani said he had expected a larger turnout, but believed many people had stayed away because they were unsure whether the lamp would be lit.