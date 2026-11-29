NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday, triggering speculation about a possible entry into politics. BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali was also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes weeks after fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was appointed as a special invitee to the BJP’s National Other Backwards Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee. However, no official announcement has been made regarding Shami’s possible political association with the party.

Shami, a right-arm fast bowler, announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, bringing an end to his 13‑year career in the format. He played 64 Tests for India, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71.

His final Test appearance came in the 2021‑23 World Test Championship final against Australia. Shami took two wickets for 122 runs in the first innings and two for 39 in the second, as India suffered a 209-run defeat.

Shami is also set to represent Rajasthan Royals in the 2027 Indian Premier League after moving from Lucknow Super Giants through a trade. He was acquired by Lucknow for Rs 10 crore before being transferred to Rajasthan for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Shami has taken 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches and is expected to join Jofra Archer in Rajasthan’s bowling attack.