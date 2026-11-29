GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 104 development projects worth over Rs 502 crore in Gorakhpur on Sunday, marking the 37th Foundation Day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority. He also opened a three-day trade show featuring local businesses, startups, traditional products and industrial technology.

The exhibition showcased eco-friendly startups, One District One Product items, handmade goods and industrial drones. Among the projects was an Rs 8-crore terracotta packaging initiative allotted to Sangeeta Pandey, owner of Siddhi Vinayak Packer and Printer. Pandey said, “Gorakhpur used to be very backward, and there was a huge lack of industries here. Today, with the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, entrepreneurs have found relief, and new startups have emerged.”

Thirteen-year-old Adira Singh presented products from her eco-friendly startup, NV Raksha. She aims to replace one lakh plastic toothbrushes with bamboo alternatives within 90 days. Her stall also displayed neem combs and plantable paper pencils and pens containing seeds. Adira said the Chief Minister visited her stall, praised her work and supported the initiative.

The event attracted exhibitors from outside Gorakhpur. Moradabad-based seller Amit Kumar said he was happy to meet the Chief Minister and expected visitor numbers to rise over the weekend. Another exhibitor, Prachi, said advice at an earlier Lucknow trade fair helped her replace polythene packaging with branded boxes. She said Adityanath appreciated the improvement and asked officials to support further branding. Handmade chocolate entrepreneur Ayushi said local trade shows offered regional businesses valuable opportunities. Technology displays included drones for agricultural spraying, industrial monitoring and logistics, alongside healthcare models capable of carrying up to five kilograms of blood and medical supplies for wider market access.