VADODARA: A case has been registered against comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for allegedly making obscene remarks and performing objectionable acts during a comedy show at Parul University in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered at Waghodia police station under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with punishment for obscene acts and songs. The complaint relates to a show titled ‘Lavari’, held on November 25 at the university campus in Limda village, Waghodia taluka, between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Students and other attendees were present at the event.

According to the complaint, Bam allegedly made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, who was also attending the programme. The FIR further alleged that he performed an obscene act involving a water bottle, mimicking urination before the audience and other actors present at the venue. A video purportedly showing the act later circulated on social media and drew criticism.

The complainant, Mahendrapratap Singh, the university’s security head, alleged that the institution had granted permission for the event with clear instructions to maintain its dignity and discipline. However, university authorities were neither informed about nor had consented to the alleged remarks and actions, the complaint stated. The complaint was lodged on Sunday.

Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal confirmed the registration of the case and said an investigation had begun.