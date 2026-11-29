AIZAWL: More than 45,000 people in Mizoram pledged to oppose child marriage during a women-led campaign across 100 villages, organisers said on Sunday. The mobilisation marked the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

Led by 546 women leaders and survivors on Saturday, the campaign saw 45,536 people take pledges, according to Just Rights for Children (JRC), which organised it with partner groups. Activities included torchlight processions, candle marches, awareness sessions and public pledges highlighting the legal, social and health consequences of child marriage.

Survivors honoured

Survivors were felicitated at programmes across districts and shared experiences to encourage young girls and families to reject the practice. Religious leaders and wedding service providers also joined, pledging not to facilitate child marriages and to alert authorities about such cases.

The National Family Health Survey-6, conducted in 2023‑24, found that six per cent of women aged 20‑24 in Mizoram were married before turning 18, down from eight per cent in NFHS-5. Nationally, the figure fell from 23.3 per cent to 20.1 per cent. JRC said child marriage in Mizoram declined by two percentage points between 2019‑21 and 2023‑24, against a 3.2-point national fall.

Six per cent in Mizoram

JRC said three partner organisations across Mizoram’s 11 districts support prevention efforts. Nationally, its network of over 300 NGOs said it had prevented more than 6.5 lakh child marriages in three years.