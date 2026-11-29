BENGALURU: Positive thinking, mental strength, self-confidence and family support are important in helping people cope with serious illnesses such as cancer, Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav said on Sunday.

Addressing the programme ‘Beyond Cancer – Rhythms of Resilience’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Bengaluru, she highlighted the role of art, music and dance in providing emotional support to cancer patients.

The programme was jointly organised by the International Arts and Cultural Foundation, Bengaluru, and NGMA.

The Governor said music, dance and art could help calm the mind, reduce stress and bring emotional comfort. Listening to soothing music could help patients find moments of peace and positivity while dealing with pain and uncertainty.

She observed that fighting cancer was not just a physical challenge but also a mental and emotional struggle. Support from family members, society and medical professionals was essential during this difficult journey.

She also stressed the importance of yoga, meditation, a balanced diet, a stress-free lifestyle and staying connected with nature to maintain mental and physical well-being.

Governor stresses natural farming

Expressing concern over the excessive use of chemicals in agriculture, Dr. Yadav called for measures to protect soil fertility and promote natural farming.

She said the quality of food was closely connected to human health and that excessive chemical use could have harmful effects. Healthy soil, safe food and environmental protection were essential for building a healthy society.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of cancer awareness, timely screening and proper medical treatment. She urged society to treat cancer patients with compassion, sensitivity and understanding.

She said the experiences of cancer survivors reflected courage, determination and confidence in life. Art, she added, was not merely a form of entertainment but also a means of expressing emotions and building self-confidence.

Chief Secretary to the Karnataka Government Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for the Karnataka and Goa Region Vidisha Kalra, NGMA Bengaluru Director Priyanka Mary Francis and International Arts and Cultural Foundation Founder-Director and programme coordinator Srivatsa Shandilya were among those present.

The programme highlighted the role of cultural activities in supporting cancer awareness and encouraging patients and their families.