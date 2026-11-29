BENGALURU: The 10th edition of the Kadalekai Parishe (Groundnut Fair) has begun at the Sri Kadumallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Malleswaram and will continue until November 30. The three-day event features around 600 free stalls, allowing farmers to sell their produce directly to customers.

Organised by the Kadumalleshwara Geleyara Balaga, the fair has adopted a plastic-free theme this year. Around three lakh paper bags are being distributed to encourage visitors and traders to avoid plastic. Each stall is expected to provide about 400 paper bags to customers.

Inaugurating the fair, Legislative Council member T.A. Sharavana said such events provide farmers with a direct market and help them receive fair prices by reducing the role of middlemen. He also highlighted the importance of preserving traditional fairs and agricultural practices.

B.K. Shivaram, president of the organising group, said groundnut production in Karnataka had declined due to drought conditions. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have also brought their produce to the fair.

He said the 600 stalls had been provided free of cost to farmers and traders, creating an opportunity for direct interaction with consumers.

Organisers have also used bamboo from the temple premises to create an eco-friendly stage, decorations and baskets. Bamboo-based gifts made by children will be presented to dignitaries.

The annual Hunnime Haadu Rajyotsava Award for 2026 will be presented to Vanaja P. Pujarthi of Udupi for her humanitarian work in performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies.

Chariot festival on November 30

The fair will conclude on November 30 with the Rathotsava (chariot festival) of Lord Kadumallikarjuna Swamy. A grand procession featuring cultural troupes and devotees will be held. The foundation stone for an Annadasoha Bhavana, a community dining hall, will also be laid.

Organisers expect more than two lakh visitors each day. To manage the crowds, over 100 CCTV cameras have been installed and 500 volunteers deployed.

Facilities such as free drinking water, prasada distribution, public toilets and arrangements for smooth darshan have been made for visitors.