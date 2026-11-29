BENGALURU: The proposed removal of weeds from Puttenahalli Lake in Yelahanka may be a step towards its revival, but residents say much more needs to be done to restore the water body’s original condition.

The Karnataka Forest Department has proposed spending Rs. 8.67 lakh to remove invasive creepers, water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds from the Yelahanka-Puttenahalli Bird Conservation Reserve.

According to the proposal, Rs. 2.81 lakh will be spent on removing creepers and weeds from three islands spread across two hectares. Another Rs. 3.52 lakh has been allocated for de-weeding inside and outside the lake. The remaining Rs. 2.34 lakh will be used to clear water hyacinth and other weeds from 24,903.62 square metres.

The department has proposed completing the work by November 30, 2026. The proposal has been submitted for administrative approval.

Sewage inflow remains a concern

The lake has faced serious problems since sewage began entering it in May 2024 through an incomplete stormwater drain constructed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Following this, the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), seeking a permanent solution. The Tribunal directed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and BBMP to stop sewage from entering the lake.

Although the agencies have completed the work directed by the tribunal, weeds continue to cover large portions of the water body.

The 650-metre walkway around the lake is nearly complete, with only 50 to 100 metres remaining.

Regular visitor Ajay Singh said removing weeds alone would not restore the lake. He pointed out that sewage, silt and discarded items, including suitcases, clothes, slippers and footballs, had accumulated in the water.

He said comprehensive cleaning and restoration were necessary. In March, weeds covering nearly 30 per cent of the lake’s surface were removed from its deeper section.