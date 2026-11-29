NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged chartered accountants to strengthen financial transparency, accountability and public trust by upgrading their professional skills and adopting emerging technologies. Addressing a regional conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s Northern India Regional Council in New Delhi on Sunday, he described the profession as an important partner in India’s economic development and called for greater support to businesses, particularly startups and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Birla said the contribution of chartered accountants extended beyond accounting, auditing and financial management. Their expertise, ethical conduct and strategic advice, he said, helped improve institutional efficiency, build investor confidence and strengthen the credibility of businesses. He praised ICAI for maintaining professional standards since its establishment under an Act of Parliament in 1949, and noted that Indian chartered accountants had secured leadership positions in major institutions worldwide. He also highlighted their engagement with parliamentary committees, saying their inputs had supported discussions on legislative and fiscal matters.

Pointing to rapid changes in the global economy, Birla said artificial intelligence, digital platforms and other technological developments were reshaping financial services and business operations. He urged professionals to keep their knowledge current and explore ways to use technology to improve efficiency and provide better services. He also called on them to guide entrepreneurs through project reports, business assessments and access to credit and investment. Such support, he said, could help startups and smaller enterprises become financially resilient, competitive and self-reliant.

Birla said chartered accountants could help traditional industries and small businesses expand into wider markets and strengthen India’s export prospects. He also identified opportunities in technology, digital infrastructure, hospitality, research and innovation.