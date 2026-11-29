MUMBAI: Mumbai Customs has seized 2.9 kg of concealed 24-karat gold worth approximately Rs 3.05 crore from 10 passengers arriving at the city airport in what officials described as the country’s first detected case of gold smuggling through perfume bottles.

The seizure was carried out by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) between November 28 and 29. According to an official, smugglers had concealed liquid gold inside perfume bottles in an unusual attempt to evade airport security checks.

Apart from the perfume bottles, officials also discovered gold concealed in trolley bag screws, wires and bag wheels. Some of the metal was reportedly hidden inside components of earbuds, indicating the different methods allegedly used to transport the gold without attracting attention.

The recovery involved 10 passengers who arrived at Mumbai airport during the two-day operation. Customs officials detected the concealed metal during inspections conducted by the AIU.

An official confirmed the seizure on Sunday and said further investigation was underway. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted smuggling and the methods used to conceal the gold in personal belongings and everyday items.