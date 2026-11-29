AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has backed the edible oil traders’ ‘War for Purity’ campaign, calling for collective efforts to prevent adulteration and ensure consumers receive quality products. Addressing the 22nd State-Level Convention of the Gujarat State Edible Oil Traders Federation in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Patel described edible oil as essential to household health and praised the initiative as social responsibility.

Patel said farmers, traders and consumers should work together to build a transparent edible oil sector. He stressed that farmers must receive fair prices, traders should have a transparent business environment and consumers should get pure oil at reasonable rates. He said trust mattered in business and urged stakeholders to strengthen the sector. The federation, which has completed 39 years, entered its 40th year with the campaign’s motto.

The Chief Minister highlighted national efforts to improve domestic edible oil and oilseed production. He referred to the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm and the National Mission on Oilseeds, which support farmers through quality planting material, improved cultivation, drip irrigation, intercropping and processing facilities. He urged people to support natural farming to protect soil and human health and reduce chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Patel said Gujarat was among the leading producers of groundnut, cotton, sesame and castor, particularly in Saurashtra and Kutch. He said the state aimed to become a major centre for oilseed production and edible oil processing, refining, packaging and distribution. He called for stronger links between farms, factories and global markets, while encouraging businesses to follow the ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global’ initiatives.