Facing public and environmentalist opposition, the Karnataka government will realign the Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road to spare Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya has thanked walkers and residents who supported the campaign against the proposed tunnel road passing through Lalbagh. He visited the botanical garden on Sunday morning and interacted with walkers to express his gratitude.

Senior actor Prakash Belawadi also joined Surya during the interaction.

The Karnataka government has decided to change the proposed alignment of the Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road to ensure that it does not pass through Lalbagh. The decision follows strong opposition from residents, environmentalists and public representatives who raised concerns about the garden’s protection.

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that the government would keep the project away from Lalbagh and examine alternative routes.

Speaking to the media, Surya described Lalbagh as a botanical sanctuary and an important part of Bengaluru’s history. He said the campaign’s success belonged to the people of Bengaluru, particularly the regular walkers who stood up to protect the garden.

He said the city would celebrate its 500th anniversary in 2037 and stressed the need for discussions on protecting lakes, improving public transport and maintaining the city’s quality of life.

Call for better transport

Surya also spoke about the need to improve Bengaluru’s transport system. He said he had earlier suggested adopting a Japanese-style public transport model and expressed hope that the government would take steps to improve the city’s transport infrastructure.

He urged the government to focus on sustainable transport solutions and begin implementing suitable measures to reduce traffic congestion.

The government is now examining alternative routes for the tunnel road. Two possible locations are being studied, and the final alignment will be selected after assessing their advantages and disadvantages and consulting the concerned stakeholders.

Residents and environmentalists have welcomed the decision to keep Lalbagh out of the project, while discussions on the alternative route continue.