BENGALURU: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has urged Kannadigas to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava throughout the year instead of limiting the celebrations to November. She said Kannada should be promoted and protected through collective efforts.

She was speaking at the Annual Day 2026 and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Valagerehalli Residents’ Association near the Shankara Matha arch in Kengeri Suburb. The event began with floral tributes to Kannadambe.

Karandlaje highlighted the thousands of years of history associated with the Kannada language and urged Kannada organisations and residents’ associations to take an active role in preserving it. She called for Kannada to be taught to people from other linguistic backgrounds and given priority in offices and banks.

The Minister also stressed the need to protect the environment and conserve Hosa Kere (New Lake) in the area. She said clean air, natural light and fresh water were essential for a healthy life. Expressing concern over the lake’s pollution, she said efforts would be made to conserve it through a dedicated campaign.

H.S. Sudhindra Kumar, president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, urged Kannadigas to teach the language to non-Kannada speakers, particularly those living in apartment complexes.

N. Kadarappa, president of the Valagerehalli Residents’ Association, said protecting the lake and maintaining a clean environment were collective responsibilities.

Retired Kengeri Junior College principal K. Padmavathi, former vice-principal R.S. Nagaraju and retired Kannada professor Mohan D. Salehittal were felicitated for their contributions.

Singer Dr. Sangeetha Katti Kulkarni, BJP leader Mohan Kumar, R. Vinutha Tejaswi and other dignitaries attended the programme.