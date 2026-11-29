PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said his party would support increasing women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to 50 per cent, provided a sub-quota was introduced for vulnerable sections.

Yadav rejected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s allegation that parties opposing the delimitation Bill were obstructing women’s reservation. He pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had already been passed in 2023 and said his party supported expanding the existing 33 per cent quota.

Yadav added that RJD founder and former president Lalu Prasad had made the party’s position clear. The proposed sub-quota, he said, should cover women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes and minority communities.

The Centre is expected to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. It proposes to implement one-third reservation for women through delimitation by increasing the seat allocation of states and Union territories in Parliament and their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. The revised allocations and constituency boundaries would remain frozen until 2051.

The Bill seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, including up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 members. An earlier delimitation Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority.