CHENNAI: AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai on Sunday urged senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to ensure that Karnataka abandons the proposed Mekedatu dam project before seeking the DMK’s support on the delimitation issue during her visit to Chennai.

In a statement posted on X, Inbadurai questioned the Congress leadership’s commitment to Tamil Nadu’s interests. He pointed out that Sonia had arrived in Chennai accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to meet DMK president M K Stalin and seek support against the delimitation Bill.

The AIADMK leader asked whether Sonia would first raise the Mekedatu issue with Shivakumar and urge him to withdraw the proposed project. He argued that protecting Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery water rights should be addressed alongside discussions on parliamentary representation and delimitation.

The Mekedatu project is a proposed multi-purpose initiative intended to provide drinking water and generate electricity. It involves constructing a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River near Kanakapura in Bengaluru South district of Karnataka. The project has been a point of disagreement between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing of Cauvery water.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the proposal, expressing concern that the project could affect its share of Cauvery River water. Inbadurai’s remarks come ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with Stalin, where the two leaders are expected to discuss the delimitation issue.