NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has warned that the proposed delimitation exercise, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the One Nation, One Election framework could weaken Indian democracy and undermine the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on Saturday, CJP co-convenor Saurav Das alleged that the Centre was attempting to redraw constituency boundaries through the proposed delimitation Bill to secure electoral advantages for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He urged Opposition parties not to support the legislation, warning that failing to oppose it would amount to betraying the Constitution.

Das expressed concern over the proposed Delimitation Commission, alleging that a government-controlled body could redraw constituencies through gerrymandering. He cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples while questioning the possibility of political influence over the exercise.

He also raised concerns over provisions that could protect the commission’s decisions from judicial scrutiny. He further accused the government of using horse-trading and blackmail to secure parliamentary support for the legislation.

The CJP leader argued that combining voter roll revisions, delimitation and simultaneous elections could make it increasingly difficult for voters to change governments.