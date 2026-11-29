NAVSARI: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday launched 240 development projects worth over Rs 753 crore in Navsari, covering infrastructure, healthcare, education and public welfare. He also introduced the Vanbandhu Kaushalvardhan Rojgar Yojana to create employment opportunities for tribal youth in their region.

The projects included ground-breaking ceremonies for 65 works worth Rs 389.20 crore, foundation stones for 154 works worth Rs 248.30 crore and the inauguration of 21 completed projects valued at around Rs 115.86 crore.

Addressing a function at Navsari Town Hall, Patel said the projects would improve residents’ quality of life. He highlighted the commencement of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) road works, saying they would ease commuting in the region, which receives substantial rainfall.

Patel said Gujarat aimed to advance from a developed state to a developed nation, while describing Navsari as a centre of economic activity and cultural harmony. He referred to a Rs 2 lakh crore tribal welfare package announced for Gujarat over five years, covering the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam.

Registration certificates were distributed to trainees under the scheme at an event organised by district and municipal authorities. MLA Rakesh Desai said Rs 19 crore had been sanctioned for a bridge over the Ambika River, fulfilling a long-standing demand.