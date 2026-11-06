Yuva Nidhi leads Chikkaballapura guarantee scheme progress

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA Chikkaballapura district has secured the top position in Karnataka in implementing the Yuva Nidhi scheme, said Yaluvalli N. Ramesh, chairman of the District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. Speaking at a review meeting on the five guarantee schemes at the Taluk Panchayat hall on Friday, he said efforts were being made to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries received government benefits. He said awareness programmes were being conducted in degree colleges to explain the objectives, eligibility conditions and benefits of Yuva Nidhi. Details of graduates who completed their courses since 2023 had also been collected to identify eligible beneficiaries. Regarding Anna Bhagya, Ramesh discussed the proposed Indira Kits, which are expected to contain rice, pulses, cooking oil and salt. He mentioned January as the proposed starting time for distribution. Chikkaballapura Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority chairman Narayanaswamy said the taluk had recorded 97 per cent progress under Gruha Lakshmi, 92 per cent under Yuva Nidhi and 100 per cent under Shakti and Anna Bhagya. He added that 3,27,756 out of 3,47,310 registered consumers were receiving benefits under Gruha Jyothi. Officials were instructed to identify eligible people who had not yet received benefits and coordinate efforts to include them. The meeting reviewed scheme implementation, beneficiary registration, distribution issues and measures to improve delivery. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Srinath Gowda, authority members Gundlamandikal Srirama Reddy and Srinivas, departmental officials and staff attended the meeting.