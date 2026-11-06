Khader announces healthcare upgrades, recruitment and ambulances

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader has announced plans to upgrade taluk hospitals, introduce five-bed Tele-ICU facilities and strengthen healthcare services across the state. Speaking at a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner's office on Friday, Khader said 220 medical officers had been recruited for Primary Health Centres (PHCs), with instructions issued to provide appointment orders immediately. He added that 1,000 vacant posts, including specialist doctors, general physicians and staff nurses, had received Cabinet approval for recruitment. He said 80 PHCs were still facing a shortage of doctors and recruitment was underway for various posts in district hospitals. 350 New Ambulances to Be Purchased The government has approved the purchase of 350 new ambulances to improve emergency services. Currently, 450 ambulances are operating across Karnataka. With the addition of new vehicles, the number will increase to 800. Khader said a penalty of ₹3,000 would be imposed on service agencies if ambulances failed to reach emergency locations within 20 minutes of receiving a call. An ambulance tracking system is also being planned. New District Hospitals Proposed The minister said the government was considering constructing new district hospitals where existing facilities had been transferred to medical colleges. Alternatively, hospitals at taluk headquarters could be upgraded to district hospitals. Minority Welfare Schemes Khader said approximately ₹540 crore was being provided as scholarships to minority students. Another ₹20 crore had been allocated for competitive examination training and digital education. The government also plans to establish 10 CBSE schools named after Saint Shishunala Sharif and upgrade 100 Maulana Azad schools. Under the Arivu scheme, eligible medical and engineering students receive tuition fee assistance. He also announced ₹50 lakh support for eligible technology startups working on research and innovation and grants of around ₹55 crore for Christian, Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. MLA K.C. Virendra, Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya and other district officials attended the press conference.