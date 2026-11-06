CABI announces squad for Women's T20 series

Gurugram The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced a 17-member Indian women's squad for the upcoming five-match bilateral T20 series against Nepal, scheduled to be held from December 2 to 8 at The Ball Park Cricket Ground in Gurugram. The series, titled the Women's T20 Cricket Series for the Visually Impaired, will mark the return of India's reigning world champions to international cricket on home soil. The Indian team will face Nepal following their memorable encounter in the inaugural Women's T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, where India defeated Nepal to claim the historic championship title. The upcoming series is expected to provide both teams with valuable international exposure and an opportunity to showcase their talent. Ahead of the competition, the Indian women's blind cricket team will attend an intensive coaching camp in Gurugram beginning November 16. The camp will focus on improving cricketing skills, physical fitness, tactical preparation, team combinations and match readiness. CABI Chairman Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said the series would provide players with valuable international experience and help strengthen women's blind cricket in India. He also thanked IIFL Home Finance Limited for supporting the initiative. Girish Kousgi, Managing Director and CEO of IIFL Home Finance, said the organisation was proud to support the world champion athletes through its corporate social responsibility partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The initiative reflects the joint efforts of CABI, Samarthanam Trust and IIFL Home Finance to promote inclusive sports and create greater opportunities for visually impaired women athletes. The five-match series is expected to further improve the visibility and recognition of women's blind cricket while encouraging more women with visual impairments to participate in competitive sports.