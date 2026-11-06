HDK rejects all-party drought delegation move

BENGALURU Political friction between state administrations and central authorities frequently intensifies during times of natural calamities, centering around resource allocation, disaster relief management, and administrative protocols. A fresh political dispute has erupted in the region following sharp comments from a senior central minister regarding the state government's approach to securing financial assistance for drought-affected areas. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has strongly criticized the state administration, declaring that there is no historical precedent or administrative necessity for taking an all-party political delegation to the Union Government to seek drought relief funds. Addressing media representatives in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy responded directly to recent remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, who had publicly accused opposition parties of failing to cooperate in forming a unified all-party delegation to lobby New Delhi. Expressing deep frustration over the state's handling of the crisis, Kumaraswamy noted that he has closely monitored the situation over the preceding two months, characterizing the state's efforts as mere bureaucratic correspondence. He criticized state ministers for failing to schedule formal meetings with key federal leaders, including the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Union Agriculture Minister. Furthermore, he alleged that the state has submitted fluctuating and inconsistent financial memorandums initially requesting Rs 3000 crores and subsequently escalating demands to Rs 26,000 crores without providing comprehensive, accurate meteorological and agricultural data to substantiate the claims. The Union Minister drew upon his own extensive tenure as Chief Minister to contrast administrative styles. He recalled that during severe natural disasters, such as the devastating floods in Kodagu when he led a coalition government alongside the Congress party, he managed relief efforts using state revenues and internal resources without organizing high-profile delegations to the national capital. He also referenced past policy implementations, such as comprehensive farm loan waivers, arguing that effective governance relies on diligent administrative execution rather than political posturing. As both sides exchange sharp accusations, the ongoing dispute highlights the growing friction over federal fiscal cooperation, leaving local agricultural communities waiting for coordinated relief measures.