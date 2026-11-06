Bidar MLA distributes sewing machines to 16 women

CH NEWS, BIDAR Sixteen women from different villages in the Bidar South Assembly constituency have received free sewing machines under the 2025-26 scheme of the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation. The sewing machines were distributed at a programme held at the office of Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale in Pratap Nagar, Bidar. Speaking at the event, Dr. Beldale said women's economic empowerment was essential for the development of families and society. He said the scheme aimed to help women use their existing skills to earn an income and become financially independent. He added that the sewing machines would help beneficiaries start tailoring businesses from their homes and support their families financially. He also stressed the need to create more self-employment opportunities for rural women. Dr. Beldale said women from rural areas had several skills and could become successful entrepreneurs if they received proper opportunities and encouragement. Such initiatives would help improve family incomes, promote self-reliance and strengthen women's position in society. He further stated that efforts were being made to ensure government welfare schemes reached eligible beneficiaries. Deepa Mathapati, an official from the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, attended the programme. Nagesh Sidda, assistant media coordinator to MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale, was also present.