Russell opens up after Antonelli's historic triumph

Sao Paulo Mercedes driver George Russell has opened up about his disappointment after watching teammate Kimi Antonelli secure his maiden Formula One world championship, admitting that he wanted to leave the venue following another frustrating race affected by technical problems. Antonelli became the youngest Formula One world champion after finishing third at the Mexico City Grand Prix. His points tally of 380 made him uncatchable with four races remaining in the season. Russell congratulated Antonelli and his family on the historic achievement but left the scene without attending the post-race media commitments. He finished sixth after starting from second position, with deployment issues affecting his performance. Speaking ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Russell said he was extremely disappointed, particularly because another promising result had slipped away due to circumstances beyond his control. He described the season as a continuous cycle of setbacks and recovery, saying the repeated problems had taken an emotional toll. He admitted that after the Mexico race, he simply wanted to leave and spend time away from the disappointment. Russell also revealed the extent of Mercedes' technical difficulties this season. According to him, a review with his race engineer showed that the team had encountered problems in 14 races, while only six races passed without any issues. He compared this record with previous seasons, saying that he had generally experienced only two problematic races annually, while the team faced four such races in 2023. Despite the difficult campaign, Russell said he was ready to return to competition after four days of recovery. He emphasised the importance of resilience, adding that difficult seasons should not define an individual's career. He expressed determination to overcome the setbacks and return stronger for the remaining races.