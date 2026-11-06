Premier League demands constant focus: Alonso

New Delhi Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has described the Premier League as one of the most demanding football competitions, stressing that no team can afford to lose concentration at any stage of a match. Alonso said the quality of teams and players across the English top flight makes every fixture challenging, regardless of the opponent's position in the standings. Chelsea have made a positive start to the 2026-27 Premier League season, occupying fourth place with 16 points from nine matches. However, Alonso acknowledged that his team still needs to improve defensively. He said conceding goals had become an area of concern and stressed that reducing defensive mistakes was essential for the club's progress. According to him, several goals conceded this season resulted from individual errors rather than opponents successfully breaking through Chelsea's defensive structure. Alonso called for greater compactness, improved decision-making and stronger performances in individual duels. He also emphasised that defending should not be considered the responsibility of defenders alone, as it begins with the forwards and their pressing efforts. The Chelsea manager also spoke about England international Cole Palmer's role in the team's attacking setup. He identified the central attacking midfield position as Palmer's most effective role. Alonso explained that Palmer could create scoring opportunities, deliver decisive passes and make dangerous runs when operating between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines. The manager expressed confidence that Chelsea would continue improving through consistent preparation, collective responsibility and better performances in both defence and attack.