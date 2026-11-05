Harmanpreet Singh reaches 250 international goals

MOHALI Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh scored his 250th goal for the senior national team during India’s emphatic 8-1 victory over South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 semi-final on Wednesday. The milestone came through a penalty corner in the ninth minute, adding another landmark to the defender’s remarkable international career. India dominated the contest at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, with Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scoring twice each. Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad also found the net. Sangjun Han scored South Korea’s only goal. India’s five-goal first-half advantage reflected their attacking superiority and control of the match. The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Shilanand, who deflected a pass into the net. South Korea equalised five minutes later, but Harmanpreet restored India’s lead with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner. Shilanand struck again in the 13th minute before Sukhjeet, Dilpreet and Angad extended the advantage. Dilpreet’s second goal in the 25th minute gave India a commanding 6-1 lead at half-time. India continued their attacking display after the break, with Angad scoring in the 36th minute and Vivek completing the tally in the 54th. Dilpreet was named Player of the Match for his two goals. Japan secured the other final spot after defeating Malaysia 5-3 in a shootout following a goalless semi-final. The five-time champions, who remained unbeaten throughout the league stage, will face Japan in the final in Mohali on Thursday. India will aim to defend their title and secure a record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy crown. Harmanpreet’s 250-goal milestone adds further significance to an impressive campaign.