Bengaluru North civic body clears 171 tonnes of debris

BENGALURU The Bengaluru North City Corporation has intensified civic improvement works under its 'Ward One' campaign, covering 9.2 km of roads across four divisions. The drive focused on road repairs, garbage clearance, footpath improvements, drain cleaning and maintenance of public spaces. The campaign was conducted in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Jakkur, Hennur and Periyar Nagar wards, covering the Vidhyaranyapura, Byatarayanapura, Sarvagnanagar and Pulakeshinagar divisions. The initiative was taken up under the directions of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the guidance of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Road Repairs and Waste Clearance As part of the drive, officials repaired 13 potholes and cleared 14 garbage black spots. Around seven tonnes of garbage were removed, along with 171 tonnes of construction debris from 119 collection points. The corporation also repaired 25.5 km of footpaths, removed eight obstructions and improved nine road junctions. Desilting work covered 0.35 km of roadside drains and 0.19 km of stormwater drains. Streetlights and Public Spaces Three new streetlights were installed, while 34 existing lights were repaired. Officials also cleaned 17 parks, carried out plantation work at one location and removed 38 unauthorised flexes, banners and posters. The drive included the removal of 13 abandoned vehicles and pruning of 51 tree branches. Around 11 tonnes of tree waste were also cleared. Officials resolved 22 public grievances during the campaign, with six civic organisations and Residents' Welfare Associations participating. Coordination with BWSSB and BESCOM The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) addressed one water leakage complaint, corrected the levels of four chambers and resolved four water distribution issues. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) removed one unwanted electric pole and cleared three obstructions to improve public safety and accessibility. Action Against Commercial Establishments The Public Health Department inspected 167 commercial establishments during the campaign. Of these, 77 were found violating regulations. The corporation imposed fines totalling ₹1,50,200 on the establishments concerned. The civic body said the 'Ward One' campaign would continue to address local problems through coordination between various departments. The initiative aims to improve cleanliness, ensure smoother traffic movement, provide safer footpaths and upgrade public amenities across Bengaluru. The corporation also urged residents and civic organisations to cooperate in maintaining clean public spaces and supporting the city's development efforts.