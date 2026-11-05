Commissioner orders Rajakaluve survey, drain clearance drive

BENGALURU Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K. N. Ramesh on Thursday inspected roads, footpaths and stormwater drains near the J.P. Nagar 4th Phase Metro Station and issued directions to improve traffic movement and prevent flooding. During the inspection, Ramesh reviewed the stormwater drain (SWD) in front of Vaishnavi Apartments and directed officials to widen and maintain the footpath for the convenience of metro commuters. Following earlier directions from Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, he asked Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and corporation officials to install a median near the service road and identify designated parking spaces for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The commissioner also directed officials to remove unauthorised steps built on a Rajakaluve bridge near the Royal Oak showroom on Bannerghatta Road, as they were obstructing traffic. He instructed them to construct a ramp and clear construction debris dumped near Katte Muneshwara Swamy Temple. During the inspection of the drain near Vaishnavi Apartments and Kalyani Magnum, Ramesh raised concerns over slabs covering the drain and artificial diversions along the water channel connecting Sarakki Lake to Madiwala Lake. He directed officials to survey the original Rajakaluve alignment using Revenue Department records. Taking note of the foul smell caused by stagnant sewage water, construction debris and solid waste inside the drain, he ordered immediate desilting behind Rainbow Hospital and along its compound wall. He also instructed officials to remove unauthorised slabs and other obstructions and ensure the uninterrupted flow of water to prevent flooding during the monsoon. Chief Engineers Basavaraj Kabade and Malathi, Executive Engineers Ravi and Hariprasad, and other officials attended the inspection.